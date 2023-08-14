Dept. of Labor gets judgment to recover $47k in back pay after Shreveport security company denied overtime wages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fifty-eight workers are one step closer to getting wages reportedly owed to them by a Shreveport security company thanks to action brought forward by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor says in May, they got a consent judgment in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana ordering Sentinel Security Group Inc. to pay $23,841 in back pay and an equal amount in liquidated damages to the 58 affected employees, who were reportedly denied overtime wages.

The court’s decision comes after a lawsuit was filed in 2021 after Sentinel Security Group reportedly refused to comply with the findings of the department’s Wage and Hour Division. Investigators say Sentinel Security Group denied overtime pay to the employees by not combining hours employees worked at more than one location, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Sentinel Security Group deprived 58 workers of their overtime pay by ignoring their responsibilities under federal law,” said Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “The recovery of back wages and damages will help these employees support themselves and their families.”

The Department of Labor filed a separate action in administrative court and got consent findings that require Sentinel Security Group to pay $7,317 in civil penalties for repeat violations.

“Compliance with the law is not optional. Employers cannot repeatedly disregard the law, and the U.S. Department of Labor will take legal action when employers like Sentinel Security Group refuse to pay employees their rightful wages,” explained Regional Solicitor of Labor John Rainwater in Dallas. “This case’s resolution shows employers that there can be costly consequences for defying the laws.”

