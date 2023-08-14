Cooler tomorrow and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! As we head into another workweek we are leaving behind a record-breaking weekend in terms of the temperature. Yesterday’s high hit 106 degrees, breaking the record of 105 for August 13th. Today had the possibility of breaking another record, however, that does not seem to be happening. Regardless, we still saw at least 100 degrees today. Tonight, low temperatures will drop to the mid and upper-70s as our next weathermaker moves in overnight.

Tomorrow and Wednesday are going to be very different. A “cold” front is moving into the ArkLaTex overnight into tomorrow and our humidity and temperature will take a significant hit. Highs in the mid-90s are expected tomorrow with very little in the way of humidity making it feel much hotter, this will break our streak of triple-digit days. We might actually see the widespread 60s Wednesday night.

Back to the triple-digits Thursday through the weekend with high humidity making it feel hotter than the measured temperature. There is still little to no rain in this forecast.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.