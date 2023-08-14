Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Bowie Co. deputy who survived being shot in head now arrested for domestic violence

Scott Lillis, DOB: 3/28/1979
Scott Lillis, DOB: 3/28/1979(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A deputy with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says Deputy Scott Lillis, 44, was arrested at his home on Aug. 8 after officers got a call about a family violence incident at that location. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says Lillis was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Lillis was shot in the head while on duty back in early August of 2022. He returned to active duty in January of 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Lt. Scott Lillis returns to work after being shot in the head while on duty.

