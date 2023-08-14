Armed robbery suspect arrested

Getting Answers
Travis Martin, DOB: 6/27/1984
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have arrested someone in connection with an armed robbery that happened Aug. 11.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Aug. 11 around 9 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard about an armed robbery. Officials say the suspect, identified as Travis Martin, 39, pulled out a handgun and robbed a man at this address. The victim identified the suspect, police say.

Martin was found at an apartment nearby, arrested, and taken to the city jail, where he was booked with one count of armed robbery. Police say no injuries were reported.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

