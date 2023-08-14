Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Another daily record break possible

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to another work week! Today will be another hot one as temperatures look to reach near the daily record once again, if not break it, for the second consecutive day. A cold front also moves through today bringing us some relief for tomorrow afternoon.

We are expecting a high of 105 today with the daily record being 106. Some clouds may roll through throughout the day that may put a stop to these rising temperatures, but the chance to break another daily record is still fair. The cold front looks to move through this afternoon and stall a bit before leaving tomorrow afternoon. So, conditions will remain the same with lows in the upper 70′s overnight before highs only reach the low-to-mid 90′s for tomorrow.

Cooler and more comfortable conditions last for Wednesday as well before temperatures begin to rise again in the triple digits by Thursday and beyond. If some areas receive rain today, not much is expected. So, continue to hydrate your plants and yourselves throughout this week because, for the most part, it will remain dry in the ArkLaTex.

Have a good one!

-CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD present at Centenary and Olive.
2 found dead after shooting at vape shop; coroner releases names
SBA offering disaster assistance loans to homeowners, businesses affected by June’s severe weather
Most of the area still under an Excessive Heat Warning tomorrow
Daily record high in jeopardy today
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

Latest News

A wildfire Aug. 6, 2023, charred about an acre along Williams Road in the Keithville area of...
Burn bans issued in the ArkLaTex due to extremely dry conditions
Daily record in jeopardy once again today
CJ's Monday afternoon weather update
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Matt's morning weather update