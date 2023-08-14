Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

1 arrested, 1 injured in shooting incident on Jefferson Paige Road

Andrew Garner
Andrew Garner(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting call at 11:43 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a vehicle had been shot. They found a woman inside the car who had been struck by pieces of glass during the shooting.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an argument and believed Andrew Garner to be the suspect. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

