1 arrested, 1 injured in shooting incident on Jefferson Paige Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting call at 11:43 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a vehicle had been shot. They found a woman inside the car who had been struck by pieces of glass during the shooting.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an argument and believed Andrew Garner to be the suspect. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

