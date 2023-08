SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large police presence was reported at Centenary Blvd. and Olive Street Saturday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a double homicide has occurred at the 1900 block of Centenary Blvd.

SPD present at Centenary and Olive. (ksla)

KSLA is working to gather more information. Stay with us for updates.

