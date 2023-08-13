No Sale Yard Sale held for students going back to school

DeQueen, Ark. (KSLA) - A DeQueen nonprofit partnered with Sevier County Community Changers 4H Club to host a no sell yard sell Saturday to help kids with clothes and all back-to-school needs.

The yard sale took place at 123 East Robinson Rd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No Sale Yard Sale (Breaking the Ties that Bind)

Breaking The Ties That Bind is committed to helping communities suffering from substance abuse and mental health disorders. They specialize in providing resources for at-risk youth, as well as engaging the community through outreach programs.

“After watching my daughter battle addiction for so many years, seeking recovery and always returning back to active addiction, I began to realize that addiction was so much deeper than just wanting to get high,” Lynette Gilmore said. “There was a deeper root and the substance was just a numbing agent people in addiction used to cope with life.”

The nonprofit began in August 2019 as a safe haven for sobriety and a starting place for new lives.

Breaking The Ties That Bind continues to grow and now operates four different programs that bring critical resources to under-resourced communities.

