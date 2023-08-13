Getting Answers
Daily record high in jeopardy today

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday, everyone! We are expecting a couple of more hot days ahead before we see a cooldown in the area. Temperatures today look to come close to or possibly break the daily high record of 105 for today and tomorrow we look to see highs well in the 100′s as well.

Dew points are slightly declining as we grow closer to when this cold front arrives and lowers our temperatures. It will feel more comfortable to enjoy the outdoors without sweating after 5 minutes. Plus, no rain is associated with the incoming front, so continue to water your plants and hydrate yourselves!

Tuesday afternoon looks to be the day where the cold front moves through the ArkLaTex and brings most of the areas temperatures down about 10 degrees. Most areas south of I-20 won’t feel much cooler than before but, if anything, there will be a slight change in temperatures. Please continue to limit your time outdoors and drink water!

Have a great Sunday!

- CJ Cartledge

