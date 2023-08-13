Community mourns loss of Ben Terry

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - An outpouring of love and support flooded social media on Sunday after the loss of our community’s beloved meteorologist, Ben Terry.

Many local and state officials offered their condolences on his passing.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement, “Ben was someone I could always count on when I needed information relating to the weather in order to make decisions concerning public safety in Calcasieu Parish. He was someone who would shoot straight with me during these weather events. I knew I could always count on him to give me the information I needed and I was confident in trusting his judgement and word.”

“While we have all come to love Ben Terry KPLC over the years here in SWLA, there is something about him that made him extra special to us here at CPSB. Ben was a trusted partner with the district over the last eight years when it came to making weather-related decisions. We consulted Ben regularly for his predictions and forecasts, and we fully trusted his feedback and input. Ben always worked hard to ensure his daily work kept the people in SWLA safe, and he did his very best to help us do the same with our students, faculty, and staff,” the Calcasieu Parish School Board wrote in a statement to Facebook.

Governor John Bel Edwards shared his support, as well, in a Facebook post: “Ben, thank you for everything you’ve done to keep the people of Southwest Louisiana safe and informed, especially during severe weather. May God bless you.”

“Ben was a compassionate Big Brother and SWLA community advocate for many causes, sharing his love of weather and always kept our community safe and informed during many trials and tribulations we faced,” wrote Big Brother Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana. “Fly high, friend. Keep watch over the heavens for us and say high to Buddy Russ when you see him.”

Many in the community who loved Ben took to social media to share their favorite memories with him.

A viewer posted this photo with the caption, "We loved him at Steamboats as much as he loved us!" (Meagan Paige Corbett)

A mother captioned this photo in a post to Facebook, "My son wanted to meet him for Christmas and he was nice enough to take time out of his weekend to eat lunch with him." (Abbie Miller Myers)

"This is Ben visiting my daughter’s daycare in 2012 when she was a toddler. She is sitting the closest to him, in front, at his right arm. Ben made a couple of visits there and told all the kids about what he did for a living. She would say “That’s my Ben Terry.” My daughter is in high school now. I shared the pic with Ben a few years ago and he said that was shortly after he moved to Lake Charles and he was visiting schools, daycares, etc., and getting to know his community. That’s just the kind of guy he was," wrote a viewer about this photo. (Lisa Addison)

A viewer posted this photo with the caption, "He always made my morning!" (Lillie Thibodeaux)

(Pearl Frugé Vice)

(Calandra Alexander-Carter)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.