Community gathers for Marshall back-to-school bash

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas family gave away school supplies and food to the community Saturday, Aug. 12.

Family Ministries hosted their fun filled back-to-school bash that featured backpack giveaways, food and more.

The family, who hosted the event, said it was important to give back.

“The event is going pretty good we had an abundance of families come in to get supplies. It was important for us because I mean giving back, it’s a lot of kids that do not have school supplies and we just want to give back we just wanted to give back because Marshall starts school on Tuesday,” event coordinator Chanitra Sanders said.

The family said they plan to host more events to help the community in the future.

Students in Marshall head back inside the classroom next week.

