Summer Heat Safety Tips

Backpack, supply giveaway held at Marshall City Park for students returning to school

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Hundreds of people came out for Communities in Schools of East Texas’ school supply giveaway Saturday.

Backpack giveaway to be held at Marshall City Park

On Aug. 12, the back-to-school bash was held at Marshall City Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We felt like in order for students to do well in school they have to have all of their basic needs met one of the basic needs that we realize is school supplies, so we decided this year to give back to the community we deiced to do a school supply drive to meet those needs of the students to make sure their successful in their everyday life in school.”

The event helped prepare those in east Texas who are getting ready to head back inside the classroom.

Organizers said Communities in School of East Texas plans to host more events for the community throughout the school year.

