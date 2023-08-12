Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shooting at Wendy’s on Kings; 1 victim injured

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An investigation began when a man showed up at a hospital with gunshot injuries.

On August 12, in the early morning at 2:17 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department(SPD) responded to a reported shooting at 450 Kings Highway.

A victim was brought to the ER at a local hospital with gunshot injuries to his legs. SPD officers then discover a crime scene in the Wendy’s parking lot on Kings Highway.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have yet to be made.

SPD says the alleged suspect is an adult black male that used a handgun.

If you have any information to help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

