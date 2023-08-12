SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday!! I want to bring you good news, but the same old story of heat and humidity strikes again! A ridge of high pressure swoops into the region today presenting some very hot conditions and clear skies to top it off. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for the entire weekend due to the temperatures and feels-like temperatures reaching above 105 and 110, respectively.

Today looks to be clear and calm like yesterday, but the heat will not make it feel so calm here in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures look to soar near 105 today in Shreveport and triple digits look to be the story for most of the ArkLaTex as well. The northern portions near Idabel and De Queen look to struggle to hit that 100 degree mark but still remain within the Excessive Heat Warning. Tonight’s conditions look to be calm, but humid as temperatures will remain in the mid 80′s for the majority of the night.

The story continues for Monday, however, we may get some relief from the triple digits on Tuesday as our temperatures and dew points drop making us feel more comfortable. After this passes, we look to be back in the triple digit weather by the end of the week and suffering from the hot sun. So, continue to shield yourselves from the sun and stay hydrated !

Have a great weekend!!

-CJ Cartledge

