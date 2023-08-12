Getting Answers
Film enthusiasts gather for Louisiana Film Prize

By Donna Keeya
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dozens of film lovers gathered at Robinson’s Film Center Friday night for the Top 20 Louisiana Film Prize announcement.

It’s the film prize’s 12th year.

Gregory Kallenberg, the founder, said the announcement brings plenty of emotions.

“It’s tense. It’s intense, it’s joyful. It is one of the most incredible events anywhere, and we’re so happy to host it right here in Shreveport, Louisiana,” Kallenberg said.

The Top 20 prize not only attracted local film makers but artists from across the country as well.

“I drove all the way in from Atlanta today, so I just drove in, stopped at the hotel and came here,” an attendee said.

