Coushatta residents express discontent in town’s water issues

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Residents in the town of Coushatta have been dealing with major water issues and following a water improvement meeting Friday, they’re even more frustrated.

The meeting was held Aug. 11 to discuss the issue.

Without warning, the town’s water shut off randomly several times over the past week. Now, residents claim their water is contaminated, and it comes out discolored in their homes.

“It’s frustrating when you can’t speak to the officials in charge to get the answers you need,” Sheila Wilson said.

Coushatta’s mayor was unable to attend the meeting due to a doctor’s appointment. However, state leaders and the town’s water department were present.

Leaders say the issues are a result of a water system change.

“What’s happening is what I would call is growing pains. They’re upset because of the old system, and the new system is not coming fast enough,” State Representative Kenny Cox said.

KSLA was informed that the town received a grant for the new water system back in 2018, but it’s still being worked on, and there’s no exact date on when it will be finished.

Residents say the water isn’t good to use. However, leaders say the water is tested daily and good to use.

“Coushatta’s water is better now than it’s been in a long time,” Cox stated.

People who attended the meeting say they left feeling upset because there’s no specific date as to when the water quality issues will be completely resolved.

