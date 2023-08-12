Getting Answers
Candidate for Caddo sheriff, Hersy Jones Jr. releases statement

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On August 12, one of the qualified candidates for Caddo Sheriff, Hersy Jones Jr., released a statement regarding his campaign.

Jones promises to restore trust by challenging voters to support the following:

  • Stand against all criminals, including those in law enforcement.,of
  • End legalized slavery within jails and prisons.
  • Educate employers that raising the minimum wage will prevent crime by reducing poverty and financial stress.

For a full list of all the qualified candidates, visit >> https://www.ksla.com/2023/08/08/your-vote-candidates-whove-qualified-oct-election-north-la/

