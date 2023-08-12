Candidate for Caddo sheriff, Hersy Jones Jr. releases statement

My name is Hersy Jones, and today I again filed to be elected Sheriff of Caddo Parish. My mission is to A.C.T. As Sheriff, I will continue to be Accountable. As Sheriff, I will Collaborate with our Education, HealthCare and Spiritual Institutions. We will Transform our community to inspire and prepare our youth and citizens to make better choices. Accountable, Collaborate. Transform.

My 40+ years community service testifies that I am a person of Action. I ALWAYS GET THE JOB DONE! My platform is based on things I have already done, like working with Neighborhood organizations, mentoring Parish inmates and helping them make better choices. In the 1990s when gang violence was rampant I helped organize a successful gang summit, as well as worked with youth in Youth Against Drugs and Gangs!

My community Service record demonstrates that I have already been helping to rebuild our families, putting “neighbor” back in neighborhoods! Vision!

The Sheriff must be multitalented! Sheriff Prator says the position requires multiple skill sets, and law enforcement is less than 20%. He moreover said complying with legal requirements dominates his time!

I am the only candidate with such diverse background. I graduated No.1 in accounting from Dillard University. I am a former Executive with Arkla Gas, being the first in-house Tax Lawyer Hired, serving as Manager of Tax Research and Planning. I was the first African American and youngest person to serve as Chairman of the National Conference of Christians and Jews.

As a Harvard-trained corporate tax lawyer and ordained minister! I know how to address the systemic failures our community faces.

Too many of our citizens, especially African Americans, distrust our law enforcement system. Too many tears! Too many citizens live in constant terror!