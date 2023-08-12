25 CPSO units respond to reported hostage situation

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two dozen Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) units reported to a hostage situation Friday night (Aug. 11).

Deputies with CPSO were dispatched to Rusty Drive at 7:30 p.m. for a report of assault and battery, according to Caddo Parish Dispatch.

25 Caddo units were reported to be at the scene.

The hostage situation ended at approximately 10:40 p.m.

