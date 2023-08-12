Getting Answers
25 CPSO units respond to reported hostage situation

By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two dozen Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) units reported to a hostage situation Friday night (Aug. 11).

Deputies with CPSO were dispatched to Rusty Drive at 7:30 p.m. for a report of assault and battery, according to Caddo Parish Dispatch.

25 Caddo units were reported to be at the scene.

The hostage situation ended at approximately 10:40 p.m.

KSLA News 12 is at the scene gathering more information. Stay with us for updates.

