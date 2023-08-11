Texas A&M hosts Bowie County Master Gardeners

TEXARKANA, Texas (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Even though fall is just around the corner, you do not have to pack away your gardening gloves.

On August 14, Texas A&M University Texarkana and Bowie County Master Gardeners will be hosting Fall Garden Options. The event will happen on the campus at 7101 University Avenue, Texarkana, Texas in the University Center building, room 326. The event starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

Even though it is trickier to grow crops in the fall, there are plenty of vegetables you can still plant. The planting season typically starts in September, but October is a great time to get a fall garden and this class will help.

The program will be presented by James Lamb, a master gardener and research field technician for the University of Arkansas Southwest Research Extention Center in Hope, Arkansas.

Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions in a Q&A after the presentation.

The class is free and open to the public, and no reservations are required.

For more information about the class, contact the Bowie County Extension Office at (903) 628-6702 or Shelley Caraway at A&M-Texarkana at 903-334-6683 or email at scaraway@tamut.edu.

