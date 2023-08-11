Speech pathologist shares tips for struggling students

Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As your child returns to the classroom, you may notice them struggling with their reading or communication skills.

A speech language pathologist can help diagnose where your kid needs help, and even work with them to get on track for a successful year. Pediatric Speech Pathologist Inez Esparza joined KSLA on Friday, Aug. 11 to share more information.

