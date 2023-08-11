Southern Swingers Square Dancers to hold square dance Aug. 12 at Promenade Hall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Little known fact: The official state dance for Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana is the square dance.

Southern Swingers Square Dancers has been carving up the dance floor for the past 65 years. Now the group is taking the age-old tradition into new territory.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Genevieve Carlisle, former president of Southern Swingers, joined KSLA live to preview some fun upcoming events the group is hosting.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the group is hosting a square dance event from 7 to 9 p.m. at Promenade Hall, located at 5400 Benton Road.

