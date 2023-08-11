One of the most active meteor showers of the year will be visible this weekend

Getting Answers
Astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, tweeted this image from the International Space Station on Aug. 14, 2011 with the following caption: "What a 'Shooting Star' looks like from space, taken yesterday during Perseid Meteor Shower." The image was photographed from the orbiting complex on Aug. 13, 2011 when it was over an area of China approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) to the northwest of Beijing.(Ron Garan | NASA)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You have a reason to look up to the sky this weekend. The annual Perseid meteor shower happens this Sunday (Aug. 13) and is considered the most active meteor shower of the year.

Meteors come from leftover comet debris. In this case, the Perseids come from the Swift-Tuttle comet. Every year the Earth travels through the Swift-Tuttle’s leftover dusty trail and the particles collide with our atmosphere. The collision causes them to disintegrate which then creates bright white lights. The Perseids are known to leave long “wakes,” or streaks, across the sky which makes them optimal for viewing. They sometimes even cause fireballs that can be extra bright.

The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce around 50 to 100 meteors per hour.
The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce around 50 to 100 meteors per hour.(NASA)

How to see the Perseids

The Perseids can typically be seen between mid-July through August, but the peak is happening in the predawn hours Sunday morning. This year is a great year for viewing, since the moon will be in a waning crescent phase. That means it’ll be 10% lit and won’t add extra light in the sky to mess with your view. According to NASA, you’ll be able to see anywhere from 50 to 100 meteors per hour. But getting close to 100 is very rare.

The best way to view any celestial event is to head out of town, away from light pollution. The farther from a city, the better. You’ll also want to pack your patience. Give your eyes about 10 to 15 minutes to adjust to the darker conditions.

The meteors can be seen anywhere in the sky during the darkest times of the night (after midnight and before dawn). If you can’t get to a more rural area, try looking to the darkest part of the sky away from light and enjoy the show.

