Near record triple digit heat expected through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain in the triple digits through the weekend and into next week. The record highs in Shreveport over the next few days range from 105-107 and we could possibly tie or even break some of them. In addition to the heat, the humidity will bring dangerous heat conditions with feels-like temperatures that could reach 110-115 at times.

We’ll stay very warm and muggy overnight. Temperatures will barely hit 80 or just below in most areas by sunrise.

After a few morning clouds, look for sunny and very hot conditions heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s north of I-30 to as high as 104-106 along and south of I-20. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of the area with the heat index expect to top 110 Friday afternoon.

The pattern remains stagnant over the weekend with more triple digit heat and dry conditions expected. Overnight lows will provide little relief with temperatures only dropping to around 80 at night.

Heading into next week very little change is expected. The heat may ease ever so slightly by midweek, but temperatures are still likely to hover near 100 even then. Little in the way of rain is expected but we’ll have at least a small chance for some isolated shower and storm activity starting around midweek that could provide some localized relief from the dry conditions most of us have experienced in the last few week.

