Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Near record setting heat through the weekend

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain in the triple digits through the weekend and into next week. The record highs in Shreveport over the next few days range from 105-107 and we could possibly tie or even break some of them. In addition to the heat, the humidity will bring dangerous heat conditions with feels-like temperatures that could reach 110-115 at times.

After a few morning clouds today, look for sunny and very hot conditions heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s north of I-30 to as high as 104-106 along and south of I-20. Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of the area with the heat index expected to top 110 by afternoon.

The pattern remains stagnant over the weekend with more triple digit heat and dry conditions expected. Overnight lows will provide little relief with temperatures only dropping to around 80 at night.

Heading into next week very little change is expected. The heat may ease ever so slightly by midweek, but temperatures are still likely to hover near 100 even then. Little in the way of rain is expected but we’ll have at least a small chance for some isolated shower and storm activity starting around midweek that could provide some localized relief from the dry conditions most of us have experienced in the last few weeks.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase from Haughton into Bossier City.
High-speed chase ends with arrest in Bossier City
John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Corenthon Marshall
Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., DOB: 10/25/1963
Man pleads guilty to forcing granddaughter to watch porn

Latest News

Record breaking heat possible
Matt's morning weather update
Blistering heat leads many to alter their outdoor plans
Trees first impacted by summer storms now by dry conditions run the risk of losing limbs. (Gray...
Dry conditions further stressing trees that already were stressed by storms earlier this summer
Near record highs
Near record triple digit heat expected through the weekend