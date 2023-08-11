Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man found shot multiple times in Campti apartment complex parking lot

By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) are seeking information on a shooting that left one man critically injured and fighting for his life in the hospital Thursday evening.

On Aug. 10, at approximately 7:23 p.m., deputies with NPSO and EMS responded to reports of a man getting shot and lying in the parking lot of Tally Ho Apartments, located on the 100 block of Robieu Street in Campti, La., officials with the sheriff’s office said.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived, they rendered aid to the 33-year-old male who had multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to NPSO, an air medical helicopter was placed on stand-by. The victim was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in critical condition then later transferred to a regional trauma center.

Detectives photographed the crime scene and collected evidence and bullet casings as well as spoke to residents.

No descriptions of suspects were provided to responding units, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that may assist in this investigation, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

