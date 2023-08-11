Holy Angels to host Taste event with 40+ restaurant vendors

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Holy Angels’ 42nd annual Taste event is coming up Sept. 28.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center (620 Benton Rd.) and will showcase more than 40 restaurant vendors. To register for the event, text HATASTE to 76278, or click here.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Sarah Logan, development manager, and Laurie Bowell, CEO, both with Holy Angels, joined KSLA live to preview the fundraising event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center (620 Benton Rd.)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.