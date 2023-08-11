Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Holy Angels to host Taste event with 40+ restaurant vendors

Holy Angels will host its Taste event on Sept. 28, 2023.(Holy Angels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Holy Angels’ 42nd annual Taste event is coming up Sept. 28.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center (620 Benton Rd.) and will showcase more than 40 restaurant vendors. To register for the event, text HATASTE to 76278, or click here.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Sarah Logan, development manager, and Laurie Bowell, CEO, both with Holy Angels, joined KSLA live to preview the fundraising event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

