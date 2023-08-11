FURRY FRIENDS FRIDAY: Kitten Rosa looking for purfect snuggle buddy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Super cute kitten Rosa is looking for a home!

The three-month-old Tabby has been at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter for a month. She came in as a stray and is excited to find her forever home.

Rosa is very snuggly and loves to play! Shelter officials recommend getting two kittens so they have someone to play with and keep each other company.

A $25 adoption fee covers neutering/spaying, vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to adopt Rosa, click here.

The shelter has two upcoming events on Saturday, Aug. 19. They will have a booth set up at the 3rd Annual Winnie’s Way 5K Rescue Run starting at 8 a.m. The event takes place at the Stoner Boat Launch on Clyde Fant Parkway.

The second event is Clear the Shelter. All adoption fees will be waived! It lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 Monty Street.

