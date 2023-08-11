Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

FURRY FRIENDS FRIDAY: Kitten Rosa looking for purfect snuggle buddy

By Daffney Dawson and Biskie Duncan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Super cute kitten Rosa is looking for a home!

The three-month-old Tabby has been at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter for a month. She came in as a stray and is excited to find her forever home.

Rosa is very snuggly and loves to play! Shelter officials recommend getting two kittens so they have someone to play with and keep each other company.

A $25 adoption fee covers neutering/spaying, vaccinations and a microchip. If you would like to adopt Rosa, click here.

The shelter has two upcoming events on Saturday, Aug. 19. They will have a booth set up at the 3rd Annual Winnie’s Way 5K Rescue Run starting at 8 a.m. The event takes place at the Stoner Boat Launch on Clyde Fant Parkway.

The second event is Clear the Shelter. All adoption fees will be waived! It lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 Monty Street.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase from Haughton into Bossier City.
High-speed chase ends with arrest in Bossier City
John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Dallas fugitive captured in Shreveport
Corenthon Marshall
Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

Latest News

Film Prize reveal, Bossier Arts Council showcase featured at Art Crawl
Local artists showcase work at '3 For Free' exhibit
Local artists showcase work at '3 For Free' exhibit
Holy Angels will host its Taste event on Sept. 28, 2023.
Holy Angels to host Taste event with 40+ restaurant vendors
Speech pathologist gives tips for students
Speech pathologist shares tips for struggling students