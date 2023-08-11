Dangerous heat through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! More triple-digit highs today and that is just going to continue forever it seems. Not really, but it is the reality today and this weekend. Sunny skies are expected across the ArkLaTex with a couple of clouds here and there, mainly north of I-30. Feels like temperatures are likely to rise above 110 depending on where you are located and everyone is under an Excessive Heat Warning until tomorrow evening.

The pattern remains stagnant over the weekend with more triple-digit heat and dry conditions expected. Overnight lows will provide little relief with temperatures only dropping to around 80 at night.

Heading into next week very little change is expected. The heat may ease ever so slightly by midweek, but temperatures are still likely to hover near 100 even then. Little in the way of rain is expected but we’ll have at least a small chance for some isolated shower and storm activity starting around midweek that could provide some localized relief from the dry conditions most of us have experienced in the last few weeks.

