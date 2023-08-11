Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

City of Shreveport says storm debris pickup almost complete

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport provided an update regarding debris pickup on Friday, Aug. 11.

CERES Environmental Services did their first pass on Aug. 3, collecting 162,000 cubic yards of storm debris. Officials say they will most likely finish their second pass this weekend and estimate the final collection amount to be 200,000 cubic yards.

The company has agreed to keep trucks in Shreveport for a few more days into next week, and will work with SPAR’s contractor to clear the Clyde Fant Parkway and some parks.

If you have debris that hasn’t been collected by Sunday, Aug. 13, please call (318) 673-6300. The city says CERBES is only authorized to pick up debris from the June 16 storm. Waste that is still green will have to be collected by City crews.

The debris is being ground up at the West 70th Street collection site.

The City says the estimated cost of this work, including SPAR’s contractor and the disposal process, is about $825,000. State funds will cover the remaining $2.5 million.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase from Haughton into Bossier City.
High-speed chase ends with arrest in Bossier City
John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Dallas fugitive captured in Shreveport
Corenthon Marshall
Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

Latest News

Texas A&M hosts Bowie County Master Gardeners
Election Day is Oct. 14, 2023 in Louisiana.
Candidates for Caddo Parish Commission to address Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. Aug. 15
Darreyon Thomas
15-year-old wanted in connection to homicide; 1 man arrested
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
YOUR VOTE: Candidates who’ve qualified for Oct. elections in NWLA