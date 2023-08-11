City of Shreveport says storm debris pickup almost complete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport provided an update regarding debris pickup on Friday, Aug. 11.

CERES Environmental Services did their first pass on Aug. 3, collecting 162,000 cubic yards of storm debris. Officials say they will most likely finish their second pass this weekend and estimate the final collection amount to be 200,000 cubic yards.

The company has agreed to keep trucks in Shreveport for a few more days into next week, and will work with SPAR’s contractor to clear the Clyde Fant Parkway and some parks.

If you have debris that hasn’t been collected by Sunday, Aug. 13, please call (318) 673-6300. The city says CERBES is only authorized to pick up debris from the June 16 storm. Waste that is still green will have to be collected by City crews.

The debris is being ground up at the West 70th Street collection site.

The City says the estimated cost of this work, including SPAR’s contractor and the disposal process, is about $825,000. State funds will cover the remaining $2.5 million.

