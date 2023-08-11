Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Candidates for Caddo Parish Commission to address Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. Aug. 15

Election Day is Oct. 14, 2023 in Louisiana.
Election Day is Oct. 14, 2023 in Louisiana.(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Coming up on Aug. 15, the candidates vying for a seat on the Caddo Parish Commission will address the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association (BNA).

The incumbent commissioner in District 4, John-Paul Young, and his challenger, Frank Thaxton, as well as District 8 candidates, Grace Anne Blake and Tim Euler, will be in attendance. The candidates will answer questions from the BNA board and people at the meeting.

[YOUR VOTE: Candidates who’ve qualified for Oct. elections in NWLA]

BNA President Bonita Crawford says the neighborhood association will also host candidates running the Louisiana House and Senate on Sept. 19; candidates running for sheriff will be hosted Oct. 10, just four days before the election.

The primary election is scheduled for Oct. 14, with the general election set for Nov. 18.

The Aug. 15 meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, located at 1915 Grove Pl. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. Those with questions about the meeting should call Crawford as 318-423-5010.

