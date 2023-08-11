Blistering heat leads many to alter their outdoor plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Music was in the air, and so was the heat.

As parts of the ArkLaTex hit triple-digit temperatures once again, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council moved its monthly Thirsty Thursday event indoors.

“Having it in here, having it where there’s cool air, people are actually more excited and more ready to come here to see the event as well,” musician Quinterrian White said.

Playing indoors is better for musicians anyway, he said.

“Musicians definitely play better when they have a cool, calm environment, too. You know, it kind of keeps us from sweating on our instruments.”

One music lover said she planned on coming regardless of the setting but was happy to be out of the heat.

“Oh, I’m very happy it’s inside and my body is happy also because it’s cool,” Lucinda Bledsoe said. “I mean, it’s kind of hard when things are outside.”

One artist said the indoor setting is what made her excited to come to the event.

“The Fourth of July just drained me beyond belief, and I wasn’t going to do any more events because the incredible heat,” Betsy Levels said. “And when SRAC said they were going to move these indoors, I said, ‘Yes! Victory!’ So I couldn’t wait to get here tonight.”

