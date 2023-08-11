Backpack giveaway to be held at Marshall City Park

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Those who live in Marshall, Texas who still need school supplies before kids go back to the classroom Aug. 14 can take advantage of an upcoming giveaway.

A backpack giveaway is being held at Marshall City Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 in conjunction with Burners Motorcycle Club out of Dallas. The event is specifically for kids in grades kindergarten through 5th.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Bobbie Hurd, executive director of Communities in Schools of East Texas, and Ja’Dana Hygh, program coordinator for the same organization, joined KSLA live to preview the back-to-school event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.