Summer Heat Safety Tips

Backpack giveaway to be held at Marshall City Park

Backpack giveaway
Backpack giveaway(WABI)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Those who live in Marshall, Texas who still need school supplies before kids go back to the classroom Aug. 14 can take advantage of an upcoming giveaway.

A backpack giveaway is being held at Marshall City Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 in conjunction with Burners Motorcycle Club out of Dallas. The event is specifically for kids in grades kindergarten through 5th.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Bobbie Hurd, executive director of Communities in Schools of East Texas, and Ja’Dana Hygh, program coordinator for the same organization, joined KSLA live to preview the back-to-school event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

