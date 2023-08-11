4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Four people have been arrested and are facing various drug charges, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

CPSO officials say Luther Williams Jr., 32, and Germany Simpson, 33, were arrested July 20 after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, deputies reportedly seized two pounds of marijuana. A warrant was then obtained to search their home, where another six pounds of marijuana was reportedly found. Officials say they also found four pounds of methamphetamine and nearly two pounds of fentanyl. Agents also found $81,736 in cash and a handgun.

Left to right: Germany Simpson, DOB: 9/10/1989, and Luther Williams Jr., DOB: 2/25/1991 (CPSO)

Williams and Simpson were both arrested and charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (meth)

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence

Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Williams’ bond was set at $835,000; Simpson has since been released on bond.

In a separate and unrelated incident, two other men were also arrested on drug charges, including distribution of fentanyl.

CPSO officials say Felanda Ashton, 50, and Christopher Woodward, 45, were arrested July 28 after a traffic stop. Agents reportedly seized six ounces of meth, one ounce of cocaine, 15 units of suspected fentanyl, and $4,000 in cash. Both men were charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (meth)

Possession of fentanyl

Left to right: Felanda Ashton, DOB: 2/28/1973, and Christopher Woodward, DOB: 2/2/1978 (CPSO)

Ashton’s bond was set at $36,000, while Woodward was already released on bond.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.