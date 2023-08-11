Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

4 people arrested in separate fentanyl busts in Caddo Parish

(WRDW)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Four people have been arrested and are facing various drug charges, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

CPSO officials say Luther Williams Jr., 32, and Germany Simpson, 33, were arrested July 20 after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, deputies reportedly seized two pounds of marijuana. A warrant was then obtained to search their home, where another six pounds of marijuana was reportedly found. Officials say they also found four pounds of methamphetamine and nearly two pounds of fentanyl. Agents also found $81,736 in cash and a handgun.

Left to right: Germany Simpson, DOB: 9/10/1989, and Luther Williams Jr., DOB: 2/25/1991
Left to right: Germany Simpson, DOB: 9/10/1989, and Luther Williams Jr., DOB: 2/25/1991(CPSO)

Williams and Simpson were both arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (meth)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
  • Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence
  • Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Williams’ bond was set at $835,000; Simpson has since been released on bond.

In a separate and unrelated incident, two other men were also arrested on drug charges, including distribution of fentanyl.

CPSO officials say Felanda Ashton, 50, and Christopher Woodward, 45, were arrested July 28 after a traffic stop. Agents reportedly seized six ounces of meth, one ounce of cocaine, 15 units of suspected fentanyl, and $4,000 in cash. Both men were charged with the following:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (meth)
  • Possession of fentanyl
Left to right: Felanda Ashton, DOB: 2/28/1973, and Christopher Woodward, DOB: 2/2/1978
Left to right: Felanda Ashton, DOB: 2/28/1973, and Christopher Woodward, DOB: 2/2/1978(CPSO)

Ashton’s bond was set at $36,000, while Woodward was already released on bond.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase from Haughton into Bossier City.
High-speed chase ends with arrest in Bossier City
John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Dallas fugitive captured in Shreveport
Corenthon Marshall
Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

Latest News

Texas A&M hosts Bowie County Master Gardeners
City of Shreveport says storm debris pickup almost complete
Election Day is Oct. 14, 2023 in Louisiana.
Candidates for Caddo Parish Commission to address Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. Aug. 15
Darreyon Thomas
15-year-old wanted in connection to homicide; 1 man arrested