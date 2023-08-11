15-year-old wanted in connection to homicide; 1 man arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SHREVEPORT POLICE:

On July 31st, 2023, at 3:01 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting at Alabama Avenue and Poland Street. Responding officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The juvenile victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim is expected to recover.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation into the incident. After a thorough investigation detectives found that two males reportedly shot the victims and fled the scene.

On August 11th, 2023, Darreyon Thomas (11-29-04) was arrested by members of the Violent Crimes Unit and charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder for his actions in this incident.

The second suspect has been identified as fifteen-year-old Kevin Davis Jr. (10-18-07). Davis is wanted for one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Police caution that Davis is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kevin Davis Jr., please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.