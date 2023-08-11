Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

15-year-old wanted in connection to homicide; 1 man arrested

Darreyon Thomas
Darreyon Thomas(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY SHREVEPORT POLICE:

On July 31st, 2023, at 3:01 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting at Alabama Avenue and Poland Street. Responding officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The juvenile victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim is expected to recover.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation into the incident. After a thorough investigation detectives found that two males reportedly shot the victims and fled the scene.

On August 11th, 2023, Darreyon Thomas (11-29-04) was arrested by members of the Violent Crimes Unit and charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder for his actions in this incident.

The second suspect has been identified as fifteen-year-old Kevin Davis Jr. (10-18-07). Davis is wanted for one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Police caution that Davis is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kevin Davis Jr., please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase from Haughton into Bossier City.
High-speed chase ends with arrest in Bossier City
John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Dallas fugitive captured in Shreveport
Corenthon Marshall
Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

Latest News

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
YOUR VOTE: Candidates who’ve qualified for Oct. elections in NWLA
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop; benefit being held to...
Greenwood police officer severely injures shoulder during traffic stop; benefit being held to raise funds
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?