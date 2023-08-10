Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Village Square Apartments in Shreveport hosting back to school bash

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An apartment complex in Shreveport is all set to host a special back to school bash for students who live at the complex.

The event will be held at the Village Square Apartments, located at 4210 Greenwood Ln., on Saturday, Aug. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. Two Wheel Motion Motorcycle Club will be at the event to pass out free school supplies; refreshments will be served.

There will also be door prizes, including a laptop, TV, and gift cards. Participants must be present to win.

BACK TO SCHOOL 2023

