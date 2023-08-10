Moms sing praises of after-school program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For many families, after-school programs are a necessity if parents work beyond when the school day ends.

Fortunately, several Caddo schools have a program that caters to those caregivers.

“The YEP program, or the Youth Enrichment Program, is a program that we have at Fairfield as well as other campuses in Caddo Parish,” principal Ronald Morris explained.

“And it’s an after-school program developed for working families, and it’s after school every day. And it’s until 5:30 in the evenings. And it’s run by teachers in Caddo Parish.”

QUICK FACTS

Youth Enrichment Program has 33 locations throughout Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes. Some campuses are full but waiting lists are available.

It’s for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Annual registration fee: 1 child – $30 ($30.71 online); 2 or more children – $40 ($40.94 online).

Monthly fee: $162 per month full-time / $130 per month part-time (3 days or less per week). Discounts for additional children.

Its office is located at 4700 Line Avenue, Suite 207, Shreveport, LA 71106

Phone: (318) 865-0749.

One mother said the program really helps her family.

“Absolutely! It’s a huge lifesaver for us,” Tracie Mendolia said.

The program includes both educational and recreational activities.

“They will help her with her homework. They’ll give her outside playtime, enrichment time,” Mendolia said. “And so by the time I get her, they’ve really helped me catch up on a lot of things and make the afternoons a lot smoother.”

Another mom admires how the program is held within her children’s school.

“It’s super convenient because I did a program outside of school, but I like this a lot better just because they don’t have to get on a bus or like another form of transportation to go elsewhere. They just stay on campus,” Perla Boswell said.

