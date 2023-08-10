Getting Answers
Man pleads guilty to forcing granddaughter to watch porn

Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., 59.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple victims came forward with detailed histories of sexual abuse, dating back to 1981.

On August 9, Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., 59, pleaded guilty to several sex offenses. It began on July 27, when Hanson forced his 11-year-old granddaughter to watch pornographic videos with him.

Upon his arrest on August 31, many others came forward detailing a history of sexual abuse of minors in Hanson’s family and close friends dating back to 1981.

Hanson has been charged with forcible rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with juveniles under the age of 13. He also had previously been convicted of several drug offenses.

He will return to court for sentencing on October 23 and faces a maximum of 85 years in prison.

