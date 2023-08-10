Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man found guilty of 2022 slaying of Jermond Lewis

(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - It took a four-woman, eight-man jury less than two hours to find Romullus Noyes, 23, guilty of the second-degree murder of Jermond Lewis.

On Tuesday, Augus 8, a Caddo Parish jury made the unanimous decision to convict Noyes, officials with Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Lewis, 23, was shot eleven times February 15, 2022, in the parking lot of the Economy Inn and Suites, located at the 5100 block of Westwood Park off Monkhouse Drive.

According to the DA’s office, witnesses and evidence showed that Noyes fired at least 29 rounds from a .22 caliber rifle and a 9mm pistol. Evidence also proved the shell casings from the firearms matched Noyes’ weapons and that the projectiles taken from from Lewis’ body came from Noyes’ rifle.

Noyes claimed the shooting was in self-defense. However, witness testimony and physical evidence, including hotel security footage refuted that claim and established that he attempted to stage the scene, the DA’s office said.

Noyes will be sentenced Wednesday, August 16. He faces a mandatory life term without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
Missing woman Ebony Hill
Police searching for woman last seen near BAFB
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
18-wheeler wreck blocks lanes on I-20 E at Lakeshore Drive
John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS

Latest News

Red River Parish Public Schools plans to improve security at multiple campuses in the district...
Red River Parish Public Schools to increase security measures using half-million dollar grant
This year, Caddo Parish Public Schools' annual Ring the Bell Ceremony was held at Green Oaks...
Caddo Parish Public Schools holds annual Ring the Bell Ceremony to kick off new school year
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MAKING ENDS MEET: Tips on teaching kids about money
For the 2024 Mardi Gras season, the Krewe of Centaur parade will be unable to roll Feb. 3 as...
City Hall wants shorter parades and have them start sooner