Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

Corenthon Marshall
Corenthon Marshall(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 6600 block of Quilen Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had driven past and opened fire on a home. The home was hit multiple times, causing windows to break.

Shortly after, a possible suspect and their weapon was found. Investigators arrested Corenthon Marshall on one count of aggravated property damage and once count of illegal use of a weapon.

No one was injured in this incident.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Man in wheelchair struck by truck
Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Shreveport
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he allegedly attacks her, tries to shave her head
Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend

Latest News

Village Square Apartments in Shreveport hosting back to school bash
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., DOB: 10/25/1963
Man pleads guilty to forcing granddaughter to watch porn
Back-to-School 2023
FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for ArkLaTex schools