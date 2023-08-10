Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection to a drive-by shooting.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the 6600 block of Quilen Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had driven past and opened fire on a home. The home was hit multiple times, causing windows to break.

Shortly after, a possible suspect and their weapon was found. Investigators arrested Corenthon Marshall on one count of aggravated property damage and once count of illegal use of a weapon.

No one was injured in this incident.

