Summer Heat Safety Tips

MAKING ENDS MEET: Tips on teaching kids about money

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Classroom education on the importance of financial independence is not mandatory for most states. Instead, preparing kids for a successful financial future often happens around the dinner table.

To discuss some key topics parents should be exploring with their children and grandchildren, Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live in studio Wednesday, Aug. 9. He talked about:

  • how parents can coach their kids about financial wellbeing,
  • what steps parents/grandparents should take to establish a savings account or credit score for their child, and,
  • at what age he recommends parents start having more “grownup” conversations about money with their children.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

