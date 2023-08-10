Louisiana Film Prize announces top 20 films; Fashion Prize announces finalists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The time has come to find out what the top 20 films are for this year’s Prize Fest.

Film Prize:

On August 11, at the Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street, at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana Film Prize will be announcing the top 20 films for this year’s Film Prize. After the announcements, an after-party will be held at Pepito’s XO across the street.

DJ Faze will be performing music for everyone to dance and enjoy.

Fashion Prize:

On August 10, at 6 p.m., the Fashion Prize will announce its 2023 finalists live on its YouTube Page. Five finalists will advance to the finals to compete for a $2,500 prize and mentorship from national fashion experts.

Announcements for Comedy Prize, Music Prize, and Food Prize was made earlier this week. >>>

Comedy Prize

On Oct. 21, at the Remington Garage, 7 p.m., 211 Market Street, seven comedians will compete in Comedy Prize for a cash prize of $2,500.

Tickets:

General Admission - Before Sept. 15: $30, After Sept. 15: $40

VIP Admission - $75, includes table seating and two drinks of your choice.

Music Prize

On Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., and Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Remington Garage, 12 musicians will play on the Music Prize stage to compete for $10,000 and other prizes.

Tickets:

General Admission (Both Nights) - Before September 15th: $40, After September 15th: $50

VIP Admission - $150 includes access to the VIP Lounge, complimentary food and beverage (beer and wine included), and a dedicated seating area inside the music venue.

Food Prize and Golden Shaker

On Oct. 20th, at the Remington Garage, starting at 6 p.m., six chef finalists will team up with six sous chefs for Food Prize. The teams will create amazing dishes for you to taste. Taste each dish and cast your vote for your favorite chef. Plus, cocktail artists will pour unique drinks which you can sample and vote on.

Tickets:

General Admission (All Food and Drink Included!) $250

Society Member Discount: $150

Purchase your tickets by visiting https://bit.ly/47v4KVd.

