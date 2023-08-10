Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Highspeed chase ends with arrest in Bossier City

A man in a stolen vehicle led Haughton and Bossier officials on a high-speed chase.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man in a stolen vehicle led Haughton and Bossier officials on a high-speed chase.

On August 10, in the morning, a high-speed chase broke out with a stolen vehicle in Haughton and ended in Bossier City.

Bossier City officials tell us that the suspect stopped along Barksdale Boulevard and the arrest was made with the assistance of the Bossier Police Department.

No shots were fired during the chase, and no injuries have been reported.

