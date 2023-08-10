Haughton High kicks off year with new building; Bossier officials share new initiatives

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Students and teachers in Bossier Parish are returning to school bright and early on Thursday, Aug. 10!

School officials say they have big plans for the district this year, including rolling out some new protocols.

Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Personnel Jason Rowland says the parish is partnering with the David Raines Community Health Systems to build medical facilities on the campus of two schools: Bossier High School and Rusheon Middle School.

“These facilities will have examination rooms, a PA, a nurse, receptionist, we’ll have a mental health professional, they’ll be fully staffed.”

Rowland says they hope this initiative will help keep kids in class instead of going home sick or checking out to see a doctor.

Haughton High School Principal David Haynie says they’re starting the year with a brand new academic building.

“It’s going to accommodate us, 30 class rooms, there’s an administrative wing also. We’ve moved offices, we’ve moved our social studies, business and English teachers in this wing. It’ll accommodate roughly about 600-700 students at a given time. One of the things we’re excited about is meeting the growth of our school district, our area.”

Sonja Bailes says parents can go to the Bossier Parish Schools website to find out when and where their child will be picked up by the bus. She says there are around 14,000 riders this year and asks for patience during the first couple of weeks.

“We want to stress that if it is too full of a bus, the bus will make another round to pick up your child. Your child will be picked up.”

