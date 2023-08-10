East Texas Academy store manager explains what is included in tax-free holiday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Academy Sports and Outdoors is just one store that will be honoring Texas’ tax-free weekend.

Qualifying items will be tax-free from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Logistics Manager Pat Patteson says they’re ready.

“For tax-free weekend, of course, backpacks, clothing, apparel, footwear, everything ready for your kids for back to school is going to be tax exempt. So, we’re prepared, stocked, ready to go.”

There are some exceptions to the discount.

“It’s going to exclude things like speakers, personal speakers, personal radios, electronics, things of that nature. It’s basically the parameters are around items that can be used for school.” says Patteson.

Shoppers can even use the tax-free discount in addition to sales already offered in store.

“So, if you’re 25 percent off of an item, you’ll get that, that’s Academy’s sale, and then you’ll get the tax free from the state as well.”

Something shopper Chris Wortham says he can appreciate.

“Well, it’s a lot of money I can keep in my pocket I ain’t gotta spend.”

For a list of qualifying items and more information please click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.