Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

East Texas Academy store manager explains what is included in tax-free holiday

Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11...
Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Academy Sports and Outdoors is just one store that will be honoring Texas’ tax-free weekend.

Qualifying items will be tax-free from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Logistics Manager Pat Patteson says they’re ready.

“For tax-free weekend, of course, backpacks, clothing, apparel, footwear, everything ready for your kids for back to school is going to be tax exempt. So, we’re prepared, stocked, ready to go.”

There are some exceptions to the discount.

“It’s going to exclude things like speakers, personal speakers, personal radios, electronics, things of that nature. It’s basically the parameters are around items that can be used for school.” says Patteson.

Shoppers can even use the tax-free discount in addition to sales already offered in store.

“So, if you’re 25 percent off of an item, you’ll get that, that’s Academy’s sale, and then you’ll get the tax free from the state as well.”

Something shopper Chris Wortham says he can appreciate.

“Well, it’s a lot of money I can keep in my pocket I ain’t gotta spend.”

For a list of qualifying items and more information please click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Man in wheelchair struck by truck
Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Shreveport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he allegedly attacks her, tries to shave her head

Latest News

Southern Swingers Square Dancers is hosting a dance event in Bossier City, La. on Saturday,...
Southern Swingers Square Dancers to hold square dance Aug. 12 at Promenade Hall
Tracy Lee
Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate in 1985 Natchitoches case
Backpack giveaway
Backpack giveaway to be held at Marshall City Park
Blue Line Solutions discusses school zone speed camera program improvements following complaints from Shreveport drivers
All or parts of Coushatta's water system were under at least three different boil advisories...
Coushatta residents describe town’s water woes as a nightmare