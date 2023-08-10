Dangerous heatwave underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a slight reprieve at the start of the week, dangerous heat conditions are back and will stick around into at least the beginning of next week. More triple digits are looking likely particularly for areas in the ArkLaTex south of I-30. Rain prospects remain slim with drought conditions likely to worsen and wild fire danger remaining elevated.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas along and south of I-30 for today. The heat and humidity combination will push feels-like temperatures above 110 during the afternoon. To the north, a Heat Advisory is in effect with feels-like temperatures between 105 and 110. After a few morning clouds we’ll see mainly sunny conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the mid 90s in the far north to as hot as 104-105 south of I-20.

No change in the weather is expected Friday or through the weekend. We’ll see sunny and very hot days with highs in the low 100s. The nights won’t provide any substantial relief with overnight lows staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. Additional heat alerts look probable through the weekend.

Next week starts off with more of the same. Temperatures may ease slightly through midweek, but are likely to remain in the triple digits through at least Thursday. Dry conditions will continue for much of the area with only a few showers or storms looking possible during the first half of the week.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

