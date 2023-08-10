Dangerous heat and worsening drought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! The heat continues and the drought conditions across the ArkLaTex have worsened! The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that severe drought has expanded to include much of the southern counties and parishes along with slight and moderate drought expanding northward to I-20 near Longview. With little to no rain in the forecast for the next week, it is the expectation that this will worsen more. Temperatures today are likely to rise to above 100 degrees and the humidity will be dangerous. Feels like temperatures will likely rise to above 110. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for most of the region until 7 AM Friday.

No change in the weather is expected Friday or through the weekend. We’ll see sunny and very hot days with highs in the low 100s. The nights won’t provide any substantial relief with overnight lows staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. Additional heat alerts look probable through the weekend.

Next week starts off with more of the same. Temperatures may ease slightly through midweek, but are likely to remain in the triple digits through at least Thursday. Dry conditions will continue for much of the area with only a few showers or storms looking possible during the first half of the week.

