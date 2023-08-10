Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Dangerous heat and worsening drought

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! The heat continues and the drought conditions across the ArkLaTex have worsened! The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that severe drought has expanded to include much of the southern counties and parishes along with slight and moderate drought expanding northward to I-20 near Longview. With little to no rain in the forecast for the next week, it is the expectation that this will worsen more. Temperatures today are likely to rise to above 100 degrees and the humidity will be dangerous. Feels like temperatures will likely rise to above 110. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for most of the region until 7 AM Friday.

No change in the weather is expected Friday or through the weekend. We’ll see sunny and very hot days with highs in the low 100s. The nights won’t provide any substantial relief with overnight lows staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. Additional heat alerts look probable through the weekend.

Next week starts off with more of the same. Temperatures may ease slightly through midweek, but are likely to remain in the triple digits through at least Thursday. Dry conditions will continue for much of the area with only a few showers or storms looking possible during the first half of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Man in wheelchair struck by truck
Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Shreveport
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he allegedly attacks her, tries to shave her head
Mugs were provided for Traaveryous George & Dekendrey Erayveon due to the charge of felon in...
26 people arrested in downtown Shreveport over weekend

Latest News

Drought conditions worsen
Austin's Thursday Midday Weather Update
Major heatwave is here
Dangerous heatwave underway
Major heatwave is here
Matt's morning weather update
More heat alerts Thursday
Triple digit temperatures likely through the weekend and into next week