Dallas fugitive captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Captured in Shreveport is a fugitive from Dallas who’s suspected of being involved in the shooting of an officer there.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force, working a collateral lead from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force (NTFTF) in Dallas, arrested a man wanted by Dallas police on aggravated robbery charges on Wednesday (Aug. 9), according to the U.S. Marshals Service of the Western District of Louisiana.

It is alleged that 19-year-old Redricous Lewis and others pinned a Dallas police officer’s unmarked car with their vehicles before firing at the officer, who was not in uniform, hitting the officer in the leg, the U.S. Marshals Service reports.

Shreveport City Jail records show Lewis was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday then booked at 4:01 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 10) as a fugitive and on one count each of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), possession of a Schedule II CDS, resisting an officer and use of weapon during drug distribution or a violent act.

The Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force began investigating and discovered that Lewis was associated with an apartment off the 9400 block of Kingston Road in Shreveport, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. When Shreveport police’s Special Response Team searched that apartment, Lewis leaped from the second floor of the apartment. The Shreveport Violent Offender Task Force was able to arrest Lewis at a business off the 800 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene.

The narrative on Shreveport City Jail booking records reads: “On the listed date and time, the accused was located in reference to a attempted homicide of a police officer. A search warrant was obtained, and during the search suspect jumped from a second-floor window and fled from officers on foot. Further investigation, suspect was found to be in possession of 110 grams of suspected marijuana, two bags of crack cocaine, a digital scale, packaging material and multiple firearms.”

Shreveport police violent crimes and property crimes detectives were called to the apartment. The U.S. Marshals Service said more suspects were arrested, and guns were seized.

Arrested along with Lewis was 18-year-old Camron K. McCullough, of Shreveport, City Jail records show. He’s charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS, possession of a Schedule II CDS and use of weapon during drug distribution or a violent act. He too was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday then was booked at 4:03 a.m. Thursday, booking records show.

Also arrested at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday was 26-year-old Tytionna Lewis, of Shreveport. She was booked at 4:17 a.m. Thursday on one count each of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS, possession of a Schedule II CDS and use of weapon during drug distribution or a violent act., City Jail records show.

The booking narratives for McCullough and Tytionna Lewis read the same as that filed when Redricous Lewis was booked.

Authorities said additional charges may be filed in this case.

