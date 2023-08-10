Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Coushatta residents describe town’s water woes as a nightmare

They say they go to sleep at night not knowing whether they’ll have running water the next morning
All or parts of Coushatta's water system were under at least three different boil advisories between July 3 and Aug. 4, 2023.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — Imagine going to sleep and not knowing whether you’ll have running water in your home when you wake up the next morning. That’s what residents of the town of Coushatta claim is their reality.

Residents say they’ve been experiencing major water issues for the past few weeks with the water randomly being shut off each night. They say that they recieve no warnings from the town before water is shut off and that they’re concerned.

“That’s the most frustrating thing is not knowing when and how long it’s gonna be off,” one man said. “You try to sometimes shower early cause you don’t know when it’s going to go off. And you know you need water to cook cause you have to wash your food and you don’t know when it’s going to be off, so it is definitely a headache.”

The town had a water project meeting scheduled for Thursday morning. That gathering has been rescheduled for Friday (Aug. 11) at 10 a.m.

KSLA News 12′s Jasmine Franklin spent the day in Red River Parish. Coming up at 6 p.m., we’ll hear from more residents who describe the water issues as a nightmare.

