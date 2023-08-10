BREAKING: Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate in 1985 Natchitoches case
Tracy Lee murdered a 15-year-old boy, sexually assaulted the child’s sister and mother
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The first group of hearing dates for the 56 inmates on death row in Louisiana who are asking to have their sentences commuted to life in prison have been set before the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole.
Dates have been set for 20 of those inmates between October 13 and November 27 in Baton Rouge. Among the first group of 20 inmates is one of the two Central Louisiana-based cases News Channel 5 has featured - Tracy Lee.
Lee was a Fort Polk soldier who broke into a home in Natchitoches on June 15, 1985 and shot and killed Rohn Blackston, 15. Lee then sexually assaulted Blackston’s mother and sister. His hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7, and he’ll be one of fives cases heard that day.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed the board to put the clemency applications back on the docket after they removed them last month following an opinion by Attorney General Jeff Landry. Landry argued that the applications violated board policy which will not allow them to consider a request after a year passes from an appeal ruling. There are also no execution dates set.
Gov. Edwards has repeatedly noted his opposition to the death penalty, citing his pro-life beliefs. He has also said Landry misinterpreted the law. He spoke with our sister station, WAFB, about his directive.
“Just read the rules,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s absolutely nothing in those rules that prevent the board form giving consideration to having a hearing on an application of clemency for death row inmates that are filed beyond the one year period.”
News Channel 5 has also been following the clemency attempt of Larry Roy - a Rapides Parish-based case.
On May 3, 1993, Roy broke into the Cheneyville home of his ex-girlfriend, Sally Richard, and stabbed her ex-husband, Freddie Richard, Jr., to death. Roy then turned the knife on Richard and her two young boys. She and the children survived and managed to escape to call for help. But, before Roy was through, he stabbed her elderly aunt, Rosetta Silas, to death.
A hearing date has not yet been set for Roy. The month of December remains open if the board sets more hearing dates.
If the board recommends clemency, the cases will then go to Gov. Edwards, who can then grant the death row inmates life in prison if he chooses. The governor leaves office in January.
|NAME
|JDC
|HEARING DATE
|Eaton, Winthrop
|Ouachita
|Oct. 13
|Taylor, Emmett
|Jefferson
|Oct. 13
|Deruise, Clifford
|Orleans
|Oct. 13
|Frank, Antoinette
|Orleans
|Oct. 13
|Irish, Daniel
|Caddo
|Oct. 13
|Lee, Tracy
|Natchitoches
|Nov. 7
|Taylor, Michael
|Desoto
|Nov. 7
|Copeland, James
|Livingston
|Nov. 7
|Hoffman, James
|Caddo
|Nov. 7
|Tart, Willie
|Ouachita
|Nov. 7
|Tucker, Lamondre
|Caddo
|Nov. 13
|Broaden, Quincy
|EBR
|Nov. 13
|Broadway, Henri
|EBR
|Nov. 13
|Neal, Jarrell
|Jefferson
|Nov. 13
|Tate, Antoine
|EBR
|Nov. 13
|Duncan, Jimmie
|Ouachita
|Nov. 27
|Hampton, Bobby
|Caddo
|Nov. 27
|Wessinger, Todd
|EBR
|Nov. 27
|Code, Nathaniel
|Caddo
|Nov. 27
|Harris, Clarence
|Orleans
|Nov. 27
