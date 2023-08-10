Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Alto bronc rider Cook wins Colorado rodeo

Alto bronc rider Logan Cook competes in this file photo. (Source: PRCA)
Alto bronc rider Logan Cook competes in this file photo. (Source: PRCA)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Colo. (KTRE) - Alto saddle bronc rider Logan Cook has some extra jingle in his jeans after taking first place in a Colorado rodeo.

Cook rode Klingon for a score of 87. That was good for a first-place tie and a cash prize of $2,698 at the Larimer County Fair & Rodeo.

Cook is now 26th in the PRCA standings.

Clayton Collmorgen of Lufkin also won some money after finishing in third place at the Kimball Banner Fair and Rodeo in Kimball, Nebraska. Collmorgen scored a 14.3 in tie-down roping and won $222.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John McCarty, 40
Bossier man accused of raping minor, intentionally exposing victim to AIDS
Man in wheelchair struck by truck
Man in wheelchair hit by truck in Shreveport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
2 people shot on Candlestick Circle
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he allegedly attacks her, tries to shave her head

Latest News

Magnolia School of Excellence players during a drill
KSLA Overtime Tour: Magnolia School of Excellence
Cowboys Camp: Sense of urgency dominates training camp; Jerry Jones explains.
Cowboys Camp: Sense of urgency dominates training camp
Shreveport's Landon Matriano sitting in driver's seat of his car
Longtime gymnast, Landan Matriano Lim, vaults into car racing career
Dangerous summer heat changes how outdoor sports are played in East Texas